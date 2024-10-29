Key Drivers of the 2024 Self-Service Kiosks Market: The Rise of Contactless Payments

Self-Service Kiosk Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The self-service kiosk market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $24.8 billion in 2023 to $26.99 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to improvements in operational efficiency and reduced wait times, effective data collection and analytics, enhanced accessibility and inclusivity, streamlined check-in and check-out processes, and upgraded payment and transaction options.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Self-Service Kiosk Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The self-service kiosk market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $37.69 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as personalization and improved user experience, remote management and maintenance capabilities, the expansion of IoT and connectivity, enhanced security measures, and a rise in convenience-driven consumer behavior.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Self-Service Kiosk Market?

The increasing adoption of contactless payments is expected to propel the self-service kiosks market in the future. Contactless payment is a secure transaction method that allows individuals to make purchases by tapping, waving, or placing their contactless-enabled payment card, mobile device, or wearable near a contactless-enabled point-of-sale (POS) terminal. Self-service kiosks facilitate contactless payments by providing users with a faster and safer transaction experience through seamless, touch-free payments, thereby enhancing convenience and hygiene across various retail and service environments.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Self-Service Kiosk Market?

Key players in the self-service kiosk market include Thales Group, HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co, NEXCOM International Co Ltd., NCR Corporation, Fuji Electric Co Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Crane Co, Advantech Co Ltd., Glory Ltd., GRG Banking Equipment Co Ltd., Hitachi Payment Services Pvt Ltd., NeoProducts, Verifone Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, Embross Systems Pvt Ltd., REDYREF Interactive Kiosks, KIOSK Information Systems,

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Self-Service Kiosk Market?

Leading companies in the self-service kiosk market are concentrating on creating technologically advanced solutions, including self-service food ordering kiosks. These kiosks enable customers to order and pay for their food without waiting in long lines, thereby reducing wait times and enhancing customer satisfaction.

How Is the Global Self-Service Kiosk Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Indoor Kiosk, Outdoor Kiosk

2) By Product: Food Self-service Kiosks, Beverage Self-service Kiosks, Retail Self-service Kiosks, Parking Self-service Kiosks, Electric Vehicle Charging Self-service Kiosks, Patient Interactive Self-service Kiosks, Information Self-service Kiosks, Employment Self-service Kiosks, Check-in Self-service Kiosks, Automated Teller Machines

3) By Payment Method: Cash Payment Self-service Kiosks, Non-cash Payment Self-service Kiosks

4) By Implementation: Point-of-Information, Product Promotion, Service / Transaction, Internet Commerce, Product Dispensing, Other Implements

5) By End Use Industry: Hospitality, Financial Services, Retail, Medical, Transportation, Education, Government, Other End Users

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Self-Service Kiosk Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Self-Service Kiosk Market?

A self-service kiosk is an interactive tablet or touchscreen computer that allows users to access information or services independently, without interacting with a human. This device enables customers to purchase products or services or complete processes entirely on their own, reducing processing time and enhancing productivity. Self-service kiosks empower clients to perform routine tasks independently, eliminating the need for assistance from specialized staff.

