Increase in Pet Spending Drives Growth of Pet Grooming Services Market 2024-2030

The Business Research Company

Pet Grooming Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The pet grooming services market has seen robust growth in recent years, projected to increase from $7.38 billion in 2023 to $7.96 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as rising pet ownership, the humanization of pets, increased disposable income, the influence of social media, and busy lifestyles.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Pet Grooming Services Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The pet grooming services market is anticipated to experience strong growth in the coming years, expected to reach $10.74 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the integration of e-commerce, globalization, an increase in pet insurance, the rise of mobile grooming services, and government regulations.

Access a Comprehensive Sample Report for Exclusive Insights Into the Global Pet Grooming Services Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8024&type=smp

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Pet Grooming Services Market?

The rising pet expenditure is anticipated to drive the growth of the pet grooming services market in the future. Pet spending encompasses areas such as pet food, purchases, supplies, medicine, services, and veterinary care. With increased education and exposure, people are more willing to invest in their pets, viewing them as family members rather than merely protectors of the home.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-grooming-services-global-market-report

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Pet Grooming Services Market?

Key players in the pet grooming services market include Chewy Inc., PetSmart LLC, Petco Animal Supplies Inc., Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Pets At Home Inc., Pet Valu Inc., Pet Supplies Plus, Independent Pet Partners, Pet Supermarket Inc., Petland Inc., PetEdge Inc., Dogtopia Enterprises, Wag Labs Inc., Rosewood Pet Products Ltd., PetPeople Enterprises LLC, Hagen Inc., Pet Palace Resort, Resco spol. s.r.o., Anvis Inc., Groomer's Choice, Pooch Dog SPA, Leo&Lucky’s, EarthWise Pet, The Pooch Mobile, Muddy Paws, Petsfolio, Paradise Paws, PetBacker,

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Pet Grooming Services Market?

Key companies in the pet grooming services market are focusing on developing new solutions, such as home pet grooming services, to deliver high-quality care for pets. Home pet grooming services involve professional grooming provided at the pet owner's residence, offering convenience and a stress-free experience for both the pet and the owner.

How Is the Global Pet Grooming Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service: Bathing, Brushing, Nail Trimming, Other Services

2) By Pet: Dogs, Cats, Other Pets

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End-User: Household, Commercial

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Pet Grooming Services Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Pet Grooming Services Market?

Pet grooming services are facilities where animals are groomed and bathed, often accompanied by the sale of related products. These services can help identify various symptoms of illness or injury in pets and play a role in preventing several health issues.

The Pet Grooming Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Pet Grooming Services Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Pet Grooming Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into pet grooming services market size, pet grooming services market drivers and trends, pet grooming services competitors' revenues, and pet grooming services market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pet Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-global-market-report

Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-wearable-global-market-report

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-and-pet-food-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.