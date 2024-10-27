MPD Makes Arrest in Northeast Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in an armed robbery with a knife that occurred in Northeast.
On Saturday, October 26, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the suspect approached the victim near the intersection of First and M Streets, Northeast after she paid for a ride share bike. The suspect brandished a knife, demanded the bike and fled the scene on the bike.
Officers canvassed the area and quickly located the suspect nearby and placed him under arrest. 45-year-old Antonio Chappell, of a no fixed address, was charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).
CCN: 24166512
###
