Right at Home Partners with Hoffman Estates in Dementia Friendly Initiative

Hoffman Estates Group Training

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northwest Suburban office of Right at Home is proud to announce its partnership with the Village of Hoffman Estates to support the community's journey towards becoming designated as dementia friendly. This collaboration marks the first phase of the Hoffman Estates Dementia Friendly Community initiative, which aims to prioritize understanding, safety, and respect for individuals living with dementia, their families, and caregivers.As part of this initiative, we are proud to offer the "Learning to Become Dementia Friendly" training sessions. This training is a pivotal part of our collective effort to build a supportive environment that enhances the quality of life for those affected by dementia. Dementia-friendly communities are characterized by their commitment to fostering awareness, reducing fear, and promoting inclusion, allowing people with dementia to live independently for longer.From April to June 2024, all Village employees participated in training to better understand the signs and symptoms of dementia and learn how to effectively respond to community members who may present with dementia. We are honored to have Lynne O’Malley, a Certified Dementia Specialist and PAC Certified Trainer from Right at Home, leading these sessions.Lynne's expertise and dedication have provided invaluable insights and practical strategies for creating a more inclusive and supportive community. Her involvement underscores the collaborative spirit of this initiative and highlights the importance of community partnerships in driving meaningful change.We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in the training and contributed to this significant step in Hoffman Estates' journey towards becoming a Dementia Friendly Community. Together, we are building a community that not only recognizes but also respects and supports the unique needs of individuals living with dementia.About the Northwest Suburban office of Right at HomeThe Northwest Suburban office of Right at Home is a locally owned and operated franchise office of Right at Home, LLC, serving the communities of Arlington Heights, Barrington, Crystal Lake, Des Plaines, Dundee, Hoffman Estates, Mt. Prospect, Niles, Palatine, and Park Ridge since 2003. For more information, contact the Northwest Suburban office of Right at Home at 847-396-9000 or by email at info@rahnw.com.For more information about the Hoffman Estates Dementia Friendly Community initiative or Right at Home In-Home Care & Assistance, please contact:Right at Home In-Home Care & AssistanceJeanette Palmer(847) 396- 9000jp@rahnw.comVillage of Hoffman EstatesHealth & Human Service Department847-791-4850

