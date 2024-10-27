Cost of Living initiative saving Senior South Australians millions of dollars

Older South Australians have saved more than $16 million in public transport fares thanks to the cost-of-living initiative introduced by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

In July 2022, the Malinauskas Labor Government made public transport free all day, every day for Seniors Card holders, who were previously charged for services during the morning and afternoon peak periods on weekdays from 7am to 9am and 3pm to 7pm.

New data shows seniors have embraced this cost-of-living initiative, with an average of 637,270 seniors trips being taken for free across the Adelaide Metro network every month.

In the 12 months to end of August 2024, Seniors Card holders took 8,798,846 trips, up on the almost six million trips taken in the same period of 2021 – an increase of almost 50 per cent.

Of the free trips taken by seniors over the past 12 months, more than 2.5 million trips were during morning and afternoon peak times.

Further cost-of-living relief is on the way for Health Care Card Holders from 1 January, with a 50% concession fares on Adelaide metro and regional bus services.

This concession, which is worth $10.4 million over four years, is expected to benefit around 15,000 people. For more information about discounts and benefits available to SA Seniors Card holders, visit www.seniorscard.sa.gov.au/benefits

And in another cost-of-living initiative, South Australian families attending this year’s Christmas Pageant will have access to free public transport.

Free travel will be available on Saturday 2 November from 6:30am until 2pm for people travelling to and from the Pageant on all regular Adelaide bus, train and tram services.

All Pageant goers will have to do is simply let the driver or customer service staff know they are travelling to and from the Pageant.

These are just some of the initiatives the Malinauskas Labor Government is delivering to make public transport more affordable for seniors and families.

The Government is also focussed on upgrading train stations across the network, and has already committed upgrading train stations at Alberton, Clarence Park, Ethelton, Nurlutta and West Croydon.

Today the Malinauskas Labor Government can announce it will invest $2 million to upgrade the Marino Train Station, following advocacy from the candidate for Black, Alex Dighton.

Planning will start immediately with works to commence in 2025, that will include the installation of the latest CCTV camera technology, 24-hour emergency phones, tactile paving installation, and shelter and platform upgrades.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Seeing more South Australians on public transport is great for our State. It busts congestion, and delivers a better standard of living for all.

The best way to do that is ensuring our system is safe and affordable. And that’s exactly what we’re delivering.

Providing free public transport to seniors has driven a huge increase in the number of trips, while these significant upgrades at Marino Station – which Alex Dighton has been fighting for -- will help drive patronage further.

These investments are in stark contrast to Vincent Tarzia’s Liberal Party, whose only interest in our rail network was privatising it.

Attributable to Nat Cook

The decision to extend free travel all day, every day for Seniors Card holders has given more than 430,000 South Australians more choice, greater independence and collectively saved them millions in ticket fares in the two years since it was introduced.

This is an important saving for many older South Australians, reducing their transport costs amidst rising cost of living pressures.

The data shows that seniors are making the most of this opportunity during the week, with Wednesdays and Fridays the peak days. In the past year we have seen a total of one million trips taken on each of these days.

Attributable to Alex Dighton, Candidate for Black

We want as many people as possible to feel comfortable using public transport and this upgrade can achieve that.

We have listened to strong feedback from residents and businesses about the station’s safety and overall appeal.

I would also like to acknowledge the campaign by the Marino and Kingston Park Neighbourhood Watch committee, in particular Mr Darren Bailhache the Area Coordinator for the campaign they have run to secure the funding for this upgrade.

With about 9,000 Seniors Card holders living in the Black electorate, I am sure many of them would be taking advantage of the free public transport, introduced by the Malinauskas Labor Government following the last state election.

Giving Seniors Card holders the option to travel for free on public transport around Adelaide, takes some of that financial burden off their plate – and the numbers speak for themselves!