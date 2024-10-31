HPV Associated Disorders Global Market 2024 To Reach $27.82 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.3%

The Business Research Company's HPV Associated Disorders Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hpv associated disorders market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is anticipated to grow from $19.42 billion in 2023 to $20.97 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of HPV-associated disorders, increasing awareness about HPV and its related health issues, advancements in diagnostic technologies, government initiatives promoting HPV vaccination programs, and a growing demand for early screening and vaccination.

The hpv associated disorders market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching the market is projected to reach $27.82 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth is driven by factors such as the approval of new HPV vaccines, increased initiatives by governments and private organizations for early screening and vaccination, a rising incidence of cervical cancer, growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tests, and the integration of HPV testing into routine healthcare practices.

The rising prevalence of HPV-related cases is expected to drive the growth of the HPV-associated disorders market. These disorders range from benign conditions like verrucae vulgates and condylomas acuminata to more severe malignancies affecting the cervix, vulva, anus, and penis, along with anogenital warts, recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, and anogenital and oropharyngeal cancers. HPV infection affects a significant portion of the global population, particularly among women.

Key players in the market include the HPV-associated disorders market include AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Biocon Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co Inc., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Inc., AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Gilead Sciences Inc., Ipsen S.A., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., Genentech Inc., Medtronic plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, CSL Limited, and Lupin Limited.

1) By Indication: Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN), Cervical Cancer, Anal Intraepithelial Neoplasia (AIN), Anal Cancer, Genital Warts, Other Indications

2) By Therapy: Prevention, Treatment

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

