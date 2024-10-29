Leading the industry in M&A, we specialize in buying and selling companies in manufacturing, construction, technology, healthcare, and more. Experience unparalleled service with our expert team.

California Business Brokers® Facilitates Acquisition of Proflo A/C & Heating to Apex Service Partners

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Business Brokers® proudly announces the successful acquisition of Pro Flo A/C and Heating by Apex Service Partners.

Alpine Investors, the financial backer behind Apex Service Partners, secured 34 billion dollars last year to continue the expansion of Apex Service Partners growth. This transaction is another testament to California Business Brokers® standing as a top Mergers & Acquisitions firm, led by industry veteran Christina Lazuric Woscoff and a dedicated team of professionals who bring unmatched expertise, precision, and commitment to every transaction.

Pro Flo A/C and Heating, a respected provider in Southern California’s HVAC market, is now set to thrive as part of the esteemed Apex Service Partners group, a national leader in home services. This strategic acquisition, facilitated by California Business Brokers®, signals a promising future of growth and enhanced service offerings for both companies and their valued customers.

Celebrating a New Chapter for Pro Flo A/C and Heating and Apex Service Partners

We extend our warmest congratulations to both Pro Flo A/C and Heating and Apex Service Partners on this successful acquisition. This achievement marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that promises growth, innovation, and continued service excellence.

For more information about this acquisition or to learn more about California Business Brokers® comprehensive M&A services, please contact us at 800.296.2499 or visit www.californiabusinessbrokers.com.

