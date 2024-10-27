When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 26, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 26, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Fresh Express Incorporated Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowl

Company Announcement

Salinas, CA October 26, 2024

Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls due to the inclusion of recalled chicken items from BrucePac, an outside ingredient supplier. The BrucePac recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The fresh vegetable components are not impacted by this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The salad bowls were distributed in the following states: CA, LA, TX, WA.

Fresh Express is no longer using chicken ingredients from the ingredient supplier’s (BrucePac) impacted facility and we will not do so until the USDA has inspected and given its approval for the facility to operate.

Consumers who have purchased these salad bowls should not eat any part and should discard them instead. For more information or to obtain a refund consumers may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8am to 7pm Eastern time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Fresh Express Salad Bowls Containing BrucePac Chicken Items Recalled:

Name of Product Ounces UPC Package Code Use-By-Date US Distribution States Fresh Express

Gourmet Café

Chicken Caesar 5.75 oz 071279565620 S281

S282

S285

S288 10/26/2024

10/27/2024

10/30/2024

11/2/2024 CA, LA, TX, WA