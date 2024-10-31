JR Dallas Wealth Management launches Private Credit Fund

JR Dallas Wealth Management, based in Flower Mound, Texas has launched a private credit fund. It is an open-ended fund. The initial offering size is $50MM.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JR Dallas Wealth Management, based in Flower Mound, Texas has launched a private credit fund. It is an open-ended fund. The initial offering size is $50MM. This fund is being launched in collaboration with Limitless Investing, a successful real estate investment firm with a strong track record.“Money is tight and there is a direct need for liquidity in the markets since there is a lot of money tied up in money market accounts earning above average returns and the lending institutions are reluctant to loan money” says Jehangir Raja, CEO JR Dallas Wealth Management. Mr. Raja further added “The lending institutions are competing with private lenders by starting private credit funds and that leaves the private lenders at a competitive disadvantage.”In a $1.5 Trillion Private Debt market, Private Credit has erupted in popularity in recent years, first as investors sought higher-yielding assets in a low-rate environment and then amid rising interest rates globally. The fund will take direct lending from a transactional, Wall Street approach and bring it to a relationship, Main Street approach.JR Dallas Wealth Management will build on its 30 year reputation and expertise by prioritizing thorough research, due diligence, and hands-on support to maximize investment potential and mitigate risk.For more information on the JR Private Credit Fund, please visit https://jrprivatecreditfund.com/ About JR Dallas Wealth ManagementJR Dallas Wealth ManagementA boutique private equity investment firm relying on synergies and experience of its shareholders. JR Dallas Wealth Management is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties, affordable housing, office, retail and industrial facilities. It offers equity and private loan products.Since 2008, the Company has structured more than $3 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $2.1 billion.For more information on JR Dallas Wealth Management, please visit www.jrdallaswealth.com About Limitless Investing:Limitless InvestingAs the co-founders and managing partners of Limitless Investing, Dan Thomas and Zach Gendron have 10+ years' experience successfully overseeing the sourcing, analysis, due diligence, and capital allocation across a diverse set of private real estate investments, including multifamily, industrial, self-storage, build-to-rent, and others.Limitless Investing specializes in maximizing risk adjusted returns for investors by identifying niche strategies and partnering with best in class sponsors to capitalize on the current market conditions.Limitless Investing prides itself on fostering long-term relationships with stakeholders, and ensuring that investors feel informed and engaged throughout the investment lifecycle. They have consistently provided a premium experience to their investors through communicating frequent, transparent, and detailed updates.For more information on Limitless Investing, please visit www.investlimitless.com

