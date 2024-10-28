Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Announces 2025 Season Event Schedule
Goodguys Rod & Custom is bringing thousands of cool cars, cool people and good times to Columbus, Ohio, July 7 - 9.
Goodguys will produce 15 events spanning across the country to bring America’s Favorite Car Show back to many of the same premium venues and markets as 2024.FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rodding association, has announced their 2025 Season Event Schedule. Goodguys will produce 15 events spanning across the country to bring America’s Favorite Car Show back to many of the same premium venues and markets as 2024.
Goodguys will bookend their 42nd season at the sprawling WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona by kicking off with the 15th FiTech Fuel Injection Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance on March 14 – 16 and ending the season on November 21 – 23 with the 28th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals. The rest of the family fun classic car events reach from the Pacific Coast at the Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals all the way to Dover, Delaware, for the 2nd Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals presented by R&M Performance.
The Mid-Atlantic Nationals and Spring Lone Star Nationals will deliver all the hot rodding fun and Goodguys experience, but will now be packed into a new two-day format with extended hours. The North Carolina Nationals will also follow this new Friday-Saturday format due to Easter weekend. Swap meet fans will be happy to see that the Spring Lone Star Nationals will again take place concurrently with the historic Pate Swap meet!
Goodguys’ popular three-event summer swing commences the 4th of July weekend in Des Moines, Iowa, for the 34th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals and includes a spectacular Saturday night fireworks display. The following weekend it’s on to Columbus, Ohio, for the 27th Summit Racing Nationals where the PPG Street Machine and Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year will be crowned along with a special indoor display celebrating 70 years of the iconic Tri-Five Chevy. To close out July, Goodguys heads to Washington State the weekend of July 25 - 27 for the 37th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals at the State Fair Event Center.
Every Goodguys event promises a fun time for the whole family! There is always a Family Fun Zone with games or crafts for the kids, live music to enjoy, the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest with vintage dragsters, swap meets and the best manufacturer midway to check out the latest hot rodding parts. Some select events feature burnout contests, pinstriping bashes, lowrider hopping, a demolition derby and even fireworks!
For 2025, Goodguys welcomes specialty vehicles built in 1999 and older into the shows and on Sunday at all National events, all years and models of American-made or American-powered vehicles are welcome to join the fun. Vehicle registration and spectator ticket information and more details can be found by visiting good-guys.com.
THE GOODGUYS ROD AND CUSTOM ASSOCIATION 2025 EVENSCHEDULE
March 14-16, 2025
15th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance
Westworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZ
March 29 & 30, 2025
41st Grundy Insurance All American Get-Together
Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA
April 4-6, 2025
24th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals
Del Mar Fairgrounds – Del Mar, CA
April 18 & 19, 2025 2-Day Show Easter Weekend
10th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals
North Carolina State Fairgrounds – Raleigh, NC
April 25 - 26, 2025 New 2-Day Format plus the Pate Swap Meet
15th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products
Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX
May 16 - 18, 2025
19th BASF Nashville Nationals
Nashville Superspeedway – Lebanon, TN
May 30 – 31, 2025 New 2-Day Format!
2nd Mid-Atlantic Nationals
Dover Motor Speedway – Dover, DE
July 4 - 6, 2025
34th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF
Iowa State Fairgrounds – Des Moines, IA
July 11 - 13, 2025
27th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG
Ohio Expo Center – Columbus, OH
July 25 - 27, 2025
37th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication
Washington State Fair Events Center – Puyallup, WA
August 22 - 24, 2025
38th West Coast Nationals
Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA
September 5 - 7, 2025
27th Colorado Nationals presented by Griot’s Garage
The Ranch Events Complex – Loveland, CO
September 26 - 28, 2025
32nd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF
Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX
November 8 & 9, 2025
35th Fuel Curve Autumn Get-Together
Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA
November 21 -23, 2025
28th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals
Westworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZ
Steven Bunker
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Check out the awards presentation from the Goodguys 33rd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.