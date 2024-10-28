Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Announces 2025 Season Event Schedule

Goodguys 2025 event schedule spans coast to coast with 15 different events! Goodguys Rod & Custom is bringing thousands of cool cars, cool people and good times to Columbus, Ohio, July 7 - 9. Get ready for a Goodguys event near you in 2025!

Goodguys will produce 15 events spanning across the country to bring America’s Favorite Car Show back to many of the same premium venues and markets as 2024.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot-rodding association, has announced their 2025 Season Event Schedule. Goodguys will produce 15 events spanning across the country to bring America’s Favorite Car Show back to many of the same premium venues and markets as 2024.Goodguys will bookend their 42nd season at the sprawling WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona by kicking off with the 15th FiTech Fuel Injection Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance on March 14 – 16 and ending the season on November 21 – 23 with the 28th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals. The rest of the family fun classic car events reach from the Pacific Coast at the Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals all the way to Dover, Delaware, for the 2nd Grundy Insurance Mid-Atlantic Nationals presented by R&M Performance.The Mid-Atlantic Nationals and Spring Lone Star Nationals will deliver all the hot rodding fun and Goodguys experience, but will now be packed into a new two-day format with extended hours. The North Carolina Nationals will also follow this new Friday-Saturday format due to Easter weekend. Swap meet fans will be happy to see that the Spring Lone Star Nationals will again take place concurrently with the historic Pate Swap meet!Goodguys’ popular three-event summer swing commences the 4th of July weekend in Des Moines, Iowa, for the 34th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals and includes a spectacular Saturday night fireworks display. The following weekend it’s on to Columbus, Ohio, for the 27th Summit Racing Nationals where the PPG Street Machine and Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year will be crowned along with a special indoor display celebrating 70 years of the iconic Tri-Five Chevy. To close out July, Goodguys heads to Washington State the weekend of July 25 - 27 for the 37th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals at the State Fair Event Center.Every Goodguys event promises a fun time for the whole family! There is always a Family Fun Zone with games or crafts for the kids, live music to enjoy, the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest with vintage dragsters, swap meets and the best manufacturer midway to check out the latest hot rodding parts. Some select events feature burnout contests, pinstriping bashes, lowrider hopping, a demolition derby and even fireworks!For 2025, Goodguys welcomes specialty vehicles built in 1999 and older into the shows and on Sunday at all National events, all years and models of American-made or American-powered vehicles are welcome to join the fun. Vehicle registration and spectator ticket information and more details can be found by visiting good-guys.com.THE GOODGUYS ROD AND CUSTOM ASSOCIATION 2025 EVENSCHEDULEMarch 14-16, 202515th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy InsuranceWestworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZMarch 29 & 30, 202541st Grundy Insurance All American Get-TogetherAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CAApril 4-6, 202524th Meguiar’s Del Mar NationalsDel Mar Fairgrounds – Del Mar, CAApril 18 & 19, 2025 2-Day Show Easter Weekend10th Griot’s Garage North Carolina NationalsNorth Carolina State Fairgrounds – Raleigh, NCApril 25 - 26, 2025 New 2-Day Format plus the Pate Swap Meet15th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air ProductsTexas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TXMay 16 - 18, 202519th BASF Nashville NationalsNashville Superspeedway – Lebanon, TNMay 30 – 31, 2025 New 2-Day Format!2nd Mid-Atlantic NationalsDover Motor Speedway – Dover, DEJuly 4 - 6, 202534th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASFIowa State Fairgrounds – Des Moines, IAJuly 11 - 13, 202527th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPGOhio Expo Center – Columbus, OHJuly 25 - 27, 202537th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked FabricationWashington State Fair Events Center – Puyallup, WAAugust 22 - 24, 202538th West Coast NationalsAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CASeptember 5 - 7, 202527th Colorado Nationals presented by Griot’s GarageThe Ranch Events Complex – Loveland, COSeptember 26 - 28, 202532nd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASFTexas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TXNovember 8 & 9, 202535th Fuel Curve Autumn Get-TogetherAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CANovember 21 -23, 202528th Speedway Motors Southwest NationalsWestworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZ

