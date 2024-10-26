Pūpūkea shoulder improvement on Kamehameha Highway, Friday, Oct. 25

Main, News Posted on Oct 25, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will close the right Hale‘iwa-bound lane and shoulder on Kamehameha Highway fronting Pūpūkea Beach Park Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. to move the bus stop and add delineators as part of a safety improvement project.

The safety improvements will create a wider shoulder for pedestrian and bicycle use by moving the existing bus stop, adding delineators, paving and restriping as seen below.

Special duty officers will be on scene for safety during this closure. All work is weather permitting.

Closures for paving of the shoulder and restriping will be added to the weekly O‘ahu lane closure list when scheduled. HDOT lane closures for the upcoming week are updated every Friday at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

