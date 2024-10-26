President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Havasupai Tribe

WASHINGTON– FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the Havasupai Tribe to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding on August 22-23, 2024.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals of the Havasupai Tribe. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is available to the Havasupai Tribe and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the flooding.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Havasupai Tribe.

Benigno Bern Ruiz has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.