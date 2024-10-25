Historic colors returned to transportation battalion in Europe

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany –

Members of the 729th Transportation Battalion, old and new, gathered for a ceremonial returning of the unit colors, early on a Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in New Haven, Conn.

The 729th Railway Operating Battalion deactivated in 1976. Their last days were chaotic, according to U.S. Army Reserve Col. (Ret.) Vincent Palmeri, an alumnus of the 76th Division, the co-located higher headquarters of the 729th in Middletown, Conn., preventing the customary return of the unit colors to the U.S. Army Center of Military History.

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Richard Gillen, the commander at the time, kept the original colors, a relic from 1942, adorned with four campaign steamers, following the unit's tumultuous deactivation. His widow, Joy, preserved the unit banner, only surrendering it to Palmeri, a trusted retired officer, for safekeeping.

47 years later, in Sept. 2023, the 729th reactivated with the establishment of the 163rd Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany. U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Roland Foss, the identified commander, and his senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Fermanich, began researching the unit’s history in preparation for their activation, uncovering the unit's history and lineage.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Fermanich and I started a comprehensive effort to research the unit’s history, even before we assumed command,” said Foss. “ I found an old newspaper article from the Hartford Courant, which detailed a reunion event of members of the 729th. A few names were in the article, and so I contacted them, intent to learn more about the unit and to try to obtain artifacts from the past, eventually getting in touch with Lt. Col. Retired Palmeri, who told me, "I've been waiting for this phone call for years.”

Through his research, Foss uncovered a remarkable history, a testament to the spirit of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers. "Back then, the railway battalions were sponsored by civilian railroad companies,” Foss said. “These were true citizen-Soldiers, who worked for the New Haven railroad [later, Valley railroad,] during the week, and then volunteered to wear the uniform as Reserve Soldiers on the weekends.”

The 729th served with distinction from WWII, “Engaged in England, France and Belgium the unit raced to rebuild track and repair and operate engines and trains in support of the Allies’ rapid movement after D-Day,” said Foss. It also mobilized to Fort Meade, MD to support the Korean War effort.

After providing the official activation order, Foss and Palmeri coordinated for the colors to be returned to the unit and according to the commander, 729th is thrilled to have the original colors displayed in the headquarters.

“I know that having them in our possession will enhance our ability to tell the story of the 729th,” said Foss. “Today’s 729th operates non-strategic ports, oversees inland waterway operations, and manages logistics-over-the-shore operations, increasing throughput in support of the Combatant Commands’ theater distribution plan or emerging requirements.

“Understanding our lineage helps build esprit de corps... having the original colors, I believe, directly leads to more motivated Soldiers who understand the history of their unit and its purpose today.”

The colors retrieval ceremony united patriots and their families from across history through a shared understanding of mission capabilities and dedication to duty.

“This event was an incredible opportunity to have unit alumni share their stories and experiences with the current generation of Soldiers,” Foss said. “It felt like a 'pass-the-torch' moment that was edifying for everyone involved.

“I have spent many hours meeting with historians and conducting in-person research at the libraries at Fort Leavenworth and Fort Gregg-Adams, the National Archives, and the U.S. Army Transportation Museum,” said Foss. “Nothing I have uncovered beats restoring the original colors and WWII campaign streamers to their rightful place in front of our battalion formation!”

