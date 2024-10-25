From China to Bangladesh—a story of energy, enthusiasm and fresh ideas

Yiran Zhao, Xinhao Yao, and Xiangyu Jin serve with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) Country Office in Bangladesh. Through their service as fully funded UN University Volunteers, they brought out-of-the-box ideas to help development efforts along with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.

These three volunteers were part of 40 UN University Volunteers deployed under the joint partnership of UNV, the Chinese Young Volunteers Association (CYVA), and the China International Center for Economic and Technical Exchanges (CICETE).

I write and develop content to combat cyber harassment of women in Bangladesh," says Yiran Zhao with UNDP. While Xinhao Yao adds, "I got to learn about the rich culture of the country and ways to promote it via my service with UNESCO." And, Xiangyu Jin from UNV Country Office shares, "I got to coordinate youth empowerment initiatives in Bangladesh and saw how youth can create a meaningful impact in a country's development."

Let’s hear more from UN Volunteers and UN entities in this inspirational video from Bangladesh.