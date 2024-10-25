Laredo Sector Border Patrol Announces October’s Youth of the Month Honorees
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol holds the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month program for October. The program is designed to honor and promote academic excellence throughout the area high schools in Laredo.
On Oct. 25, the 11 honorees for October were announced during a ceremony at United South High School. Border Patrol honored 11 recipients from Laredo area high schools.Guest speaker, Freer Station Patrol Agent in Charge, Marcus Sauceda, spoke about the significance of the Youth of the Month award and the unwavering academic dedication necessary to win such a scholastic award.
This is the 38th year for the Laredo Sector Youth of the Month Program. Congratulations to all the honorees.
