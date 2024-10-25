CANCELED: Daytime closures on Kaʻahumanu Avenue for continued water line work

Main, News Posted on Oct 25, 2024 in Highways News

Update 10/25/24: Contractor has canceled work for next week.

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be impacted by water line work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project on Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1.

A portion of the left-turn pocket and left through lane in the eastbound and westbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Artboard-1kaahumanu.png

More closures for the work are expected and will be announced as scheduled.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

