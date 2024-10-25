Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,046 in the last 365 days.

CANCELED: Daytime closures on Kaʻahumanu Avenue for continued water line work

Posted on Oct 25, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

Update 10/25/24: Contractor has canceled work for next week. 

KAHULUIHawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be impacted by water line work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project on Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1.

A portion of the left-turn pocket and left through lane in the eastbound and westbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Artboard-1kaahumanu.png

More closures for the work are expected and will be announced as scheduled.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

For construction schedule updates see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

 

###

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CANCELED: Daytime closures on Kaʻahumanu Avenue for continued water line work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more