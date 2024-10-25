NCDOR Publishes Notice Listing Additional Counties Eligible For Hurricane-Related Tax Relief
The N.C. Department of Revenue has published a notice that lists more counties that are included in the disaster declaration in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Those counties are eligible for the tax relief described in the notice published on Oct. 11.
Read the notice that includes the list of additional counties.
