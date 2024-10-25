Updated with Victim’s Name, MPD Investigating Pennsylvania Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported both victims to a local hospital where one man died from his injuries. The second victim is currently being treated for critical injuries.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Antonio Kojesus Riley of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24164651

###