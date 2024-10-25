FEMA Calls in North Carolina May Come from Unknown Phone Numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. - Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who applied for FEMA disaster assistance following Helene in North Carolina should be aware that FEMA representatives may call from unfamiliar area codes and phone numbers or show SPAM or no caller ID.

It is important to answer the call. FEMA representatives are reaching out to citizens that have applied for disaster assistance. Representatives may call for a variety of reasons such as issues with applications (missing documents, insurance settlement paperwork, etc.), follow-up on access and functional needs and/or to schedule inspections at the address where the damage was reported. Inspections are required to determine whether a home is safe, sanitary, functional and accessible. If an inspection cannot be scheduled, that may cause a delay in FEMA’s review of the application.

Take Steps to Avoid Scams

Always be alert to these illegitimate practices:

A FEMA inspector calls, and you did not submit a FEMA application.

A FEMA inspector asks for your banking information. (FEMA inspectors are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.)

A payment is requested from someone who says they are from FEMA. (FEMA will never request payment.)

If any of these things happen to you — or if you receive a call from someone saying they are a FEMA representative, but you aren’t sure, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to report the incident. The Helpline will be able to help you stop the processing of an application made in your name without your knowledge or apply for FEMA assistance if you live within a declared county.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam related to Helene response, you should file a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice by visiting ncdoj.gov/complaint or calling toll-free at 877-566-7226.

If you have knowledge of fraud, waste or abuse, you can report these tips – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721. You can also email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov to report a tip.