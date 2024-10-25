Habitat for Humanity GTA and DRNPHC Welcome 50 Families Home

New Affordable Community in Oshawa a Major Part of Local Revitalization

Oshawa, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area (Habitat GTA) and Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation (DRNPHC), along with volunteers, donors and government partners, gathered today to welcome 50 families to their new homes in the heart of Oshawa at 485 Normandy St. and 512 Lomond St.

26 of these homes are affordable ownership and have been built for Habitat partner families, while 24 are affordable rental homes built for DRNPHC families. Not only does the completion of the community mark an important milestone in taking real action to address Durham’s housing affordability crisis, but the community itself serves as a true model for how to build more inclusive neighbourhoods.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our partners, including the Government of Canada, Durham Region, and the City of Oshawa, for their unwavering support,” said Habitat GTA CEO Ene Underwood. “Together with our dedicated volunteers and generous donors, we are making homes possible for families and creating vibrant, inclusive communities. This effort showcases the power of collaboration in addressing the housing affordability crisis."

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of the federal government, Durham Region, the City of Oshawa and Habitat GTA. This community development would not have been possible without their commitment and partnership," said Tracy Greig, CEO of DRNPHC. "We are excited about the beautiful homes that are now changing the lives of residents, creating a better and stronger community for everyone."

“Habitat for Humanity is an invaluable partner in our work to tackle the housing crisis and ensure that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home," said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. "To all the families who are moving into their new homes today, I wish you nothing but the very best as you start this new chapter."

In March of 2023, the Government of Canada and Habitat for Humanity Canada announced an additional $25 million investment to build 500 new affordable homes across Canada over the next three years. This brings the total federal investment in Habitat for Humanity to $80.8 million through the Government of Canada’s Affordable Housing Fund.

Since 2019, the Government of Canada has made a total funding commitment of $11.7 million through the Affordable Housing Fund under the National Housing Strategy towards Habitat Greater Toronto Area projects, including these homes. This funding commitment includes a Black Families Funding investment of $3.6 million.

“We love our new community, our new home, and the incredibly friendly people here,” said Ruel, a member of one of the Habitat partner families. “But the best part is seeing our daughter in her new home. As every parent knows, you will do anything for your child. Seeing our daughter so happy brings us a joy that is incomparable. As parents, it fills us with a pride we never imagined."

"This has truly been a dream come true. Our new home means that I can live independently and comfortably and support my daughter. The peace of mind and security we now feel is beyond words. I want to express my deepest thanks to all the dedicated individuals who worked tirelessly to make this happen. Your kindness and hard work have changed our lives in ways we couldn't have imagined,” said Joe a DRNPHC family member. “Thank you, Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation, and everyone else who played a part in this incredible journey."

The community development in Oshawa began with the repurposing of surplus land owned by the City of Oshawa. In response to the need for affordable housing, the City of Oshawa made the land available to Habitat GTA for redevelopment into affordable home ownership.

Recognizing the need for both affordable rental and affordable ownership homes in Oshawa, Habitat GTA partnered with DRNPHC. This effort was bolstered by the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative aimed at increasing affordable rental options.

The resulting development features four blocks of stacked townhomes, made up of 24 units for affordable rental and 26 units for affordable home ownership, constructed through a combination of professional trades and volunteer efforts. Several of the units are fully accessible. The inclusion of high-quality design has created a vibrant and attractive neighborhood, setting a positive tone for the broader community, and is an important part of revitalizing the area. The project has provided a new home for many families, ensuring stability and creating opportunities both now and for the future.

-30-

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity GTA is Greater Toronto’s most recognized provider and advocate of solutions that tackle our region’s housing crisis. Our mission is to create a world where everyone has a safe, quality place to live. We focus on creative solutions to address the affordable housing crisis in Toronto, Brampton, Caledon, York Region and Durham Region. With the help of volunteers, donors and community partners, we unlock change for generations by bringing the benefits of home ownership to more people and communities. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 25 new communities, empowering more than 600 families. To learn more visit https://habitatgta.ca

Attachment

Johnny Keogh Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area 6478837572 johnny.keogh@habitatgta.ca Sofia Ouslis Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sofia.Ouslis@infc.gc.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.