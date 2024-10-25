Autonomix Medical, Inc. to Participate in a Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment on Wednesday, October 30th

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that it will release a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

For the segment, Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix will discuss additional findings from the 4-6 week follow-up data from the first five “lead-in” patients in the Company’s ongoing proof-of-concept (PoC) human clinical trial.

The Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment will be accessible here.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

autonomix@jtcir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.