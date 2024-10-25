Save the Date: American Indian College Fund’s Denver EATSS Event Returns November 23, 2024

Featuring Indigenous Chefs, Artists, and Music

Denver, Colo., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Indian College Fund will host its Denver EATSS (Epicurean Award to Support Scholars) event on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The evening will showcase Indigenous cuisine, art, and music in support of Native students pursuing higher education.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., attendees will experience a meal crafted by Indigenous chefs, including Chef Paul Natrall and Chef Bradley Dry.

The event will also feature original works by American Indian artists, providing insight into Native traditions and creativity. The Ellie Caulkins Opera House offers a notable venue for this gathering, renowned for its acoustics and long history of supporting the arts in Denver.

The evening will conclude with an acoustic performance by a surprise, touring artist from Denver. His performance will provide a fitting close to an evening that celebrates Native culture and supports the College Fund’s mission.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Time: 5:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. MT

Location: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St., Denver, CO 80204

Tickets and Sponsorships

Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will benefit the American Indian College Fund’s scholarship programs for American Indian and Alaska Native students. Visit https://standwith.collegefund.org/denver-eatss/ for tickets and sponsorship information.



About the American Indian College Fund

The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 35 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided $20.579 million in scholarships and other direct student support for access to a higher education that is steeped in Native culture and values to American Indian students in 2023-24.

Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $349 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation’s 33 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers.



The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar, and the “Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation’s top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.



