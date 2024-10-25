Kingmakers of Oakland Releases The Griots of Oakland Volume II

A Night of Storytelling, Celebration, and Community Planned To Introduce Book

Oakland, California, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OAKLAND, CA -October 25, 2024 – Kingmakers of Oakland announces the much-anticipated launch of The Griots of Oakland Volume II, with an evening dedicated to storytelling, reflection, and the celebration of Black male voices on November 8th . The event will spotlight the extraordinary work of young Griots from McClymonds High School, who have spent months conducting over 80 interviews with Black males across Oakland, culminating in a book that shines a light on the strength, brilliance, and diversity of their experiences.

The "Griots of Oakland" book includes a powerful collection of oral histories that captures the diverse experiences of Black boys, offering insights into their personal identities, aspirations, and the unique challenges they face. Softcover ($50) and hardcover ($70) editions will be available for purchase at the event and exclusively on the Kingmakers of Oakland website through November ( purchase here ). It will be available at select retailers and Amazon in December.

Event Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: Bloc15, 252 2nd Street, Oakland, CA 94607

Free to attend

RSVP: Space is limited. Please RSVP to secure your spot HERE

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear from the students themselves, as well as some of the interviewees featured in the book. This life-changing journey will be brought to life through personal reflections, alongside an immersive multimedia art exhibit featuring Black Terminus AR technology. Watch portraits come to life as you engage with the stories behind them, and enjoy an exclusive screening of selected interviews captured throughout this transformative project.

The Griots of Oakland Volume II is a platform for narrative change, a celebration of Black voices, and a testament to the power of storytelling. This launch event offers a rare chance to experience the depth and richness of these stories firsthand while connecting with the broader community.

Event Highlights Include:

Student reflections on their journey creating The Griots of Oakland Volume II

Powerful storytelling from interviewees featured in the book

A multimedia art exhibit featuring Black Terminus AR technology

Exclusive screening of selected interviews

Community gathering with light refreshments

The chance to purchase The Griots of Oakland Volume II and take home a piece of this powerful narrative

The event is family friendly and aims to reach all those passionate about storytelling, social change, or simply celebrating the Black male experience.

About Kingmakers of Oakland

Kingmakers of Oakland reimagines systems of education, culture, and wellness while driving narrative change that celebrates Black people and culture and improving educational and life outcomes for Black boys from Pre-K to PhD. We believe in a world where all Black boys and men are seen as and see themselves as brilliant, beautiful, and possessing innate greatness as Kings; We believe in a world where society’s systems, structures, conditions and culture enable all of us to reach our full potential.

For more information about Kingmakers of Oakland, visit KingmakersOfOakland.org.

Attachment

Carrie Crespo Kingmakers of Oakland carrie@kingmakersofoakland.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.