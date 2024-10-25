Governor Cooper Surveys Storm Damage in Polk County, Joins First Lady of the United States Jill Biden in Asheville as Unprecedented Response to Helene Continues

NORTH CAROLINA, October 25 - Today, Governor Cooper visited Green River Cove in Polk County to assess storm damage to the Green River and surrounding areas, meet with local officials and speak with those impacted by the storm. In the afternoon, the Governor joined First Lady of the United States Jill Biden at a World Central Kitchen site in Asheville where they packed and served food and thanked volunteers. This morning, the Governor signed Senate Bill 743 into law, which allocates more than $600 million in Helene disaster relief and recovery funds.

“Today I traveled to Green River Cove in Polk County to survey storm damage and meet with local officials and then helped with relief efforts in Asheville alongside First Lady Jill Biden,” said Governor Cooper. “Folks on the ground in western NC are working hard to help communities build back from this storm and get help to those in need. I’m thankful for our federal, state, local and volunteer partners who are pitching in as we continue our recovery efforts.”

The Green River and other waterways in Western North Carolina sustained significant damage from Helene, affecting surrounding homes, communities and businesses. The World Central Kitchen works to provide fresh meals to communities impacted by natural disasters and other crises.

This week, Governor Cooper recommend an initial $3.9 billion package to the General Assembly to begin rebuilding critical infrastructure, homes, businesses, schools, and farms damaged during the storm. Initial damage estimates are $53 billion, roughly three times Hurricane Florence estimates in 2018 and the largest in state history. The funding put forward by legislative Republicans this week represents just 1/6 of this recommendation and included no funds for small business grants and other key needs. The Governor urged legislators to return in November and pass a more comprehensive package.

“Western North Carolina needs significant investments to recover fully from the worst storm our state has ever seen. Legislators have taken a small step here and should follow it with a more comprehensive package to help families, businesses and communities build back stronger,” said Governor Cooper.

North Carolina National Guard and Military Response

Over 1,700 Soldiers and Airmen are working in Western North Carolina. Joint Task Force- North Carolina, the task force led by the North Carolina National Guard is made up of Soldiers and Airmen from 12 different states, two different XVIII Airborne Corps units from Ft. Liberty, a unit from Ft. Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division, and numerous civilian entities are working side-by-side to get the much-needed help to people in Western North Carolina.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is helping to assess water and wastewater plants and dams. Residents can track the status of the public water supply in their area through this website.

FEMA Assistance

Approximately $168.4 million in FEMA Individual Assistance funds have been paid so far to Western North Carolina disaster survivors and more than 226,000 people have registered for Individual Assistance. Over 7,100 people have been helped through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance. Nearly 5,900 registrations for Small Business Administration Loans have been filed.

Nearly 1,700 FEMA staff are in the state to help with the Western North Carolina relief effort. In addition to search and rescue and providing commodities, they are meeting with disaster survivors in shelters and neighborhoods to provide rapid access to relief resources. They can be identified by their FEMA logo apparel and federal government identification.

North Carolinians can apply for Individual Assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 from 7am to 11pm daily or by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, or by downloading the FEMA app. FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

Help from Other States

More than 1,750 responders from 39 state and local agencies have performed 153 missions supporting the response and recovery efforts through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). This includes public health nurses, emergency management teams supporting local governments, veterinarians, teams with search dogs and more.

Beware of Misinformation

North Carolina Emergency Management and local officials are cautioning the public about false Helene reports and misinformation being shared on social media. NCEM has launched a fact versus rumor response webpage to provide factual information in the wake of this storm. FEMA also has a rumor response webpage.

Efforts continue to provide food, water and basic necessities to residents in affected communities, using both ground resources and air drops from the NC National Guard. Food, water and commodity points of distribution are open throughout Western North Carolina. For information on these sites in your community, visit your local emergency management and local government social media and websites or visit ncdps.gov/Helene.

Storm Damage Cleanup

If your home has damages and you need assistance with clean up, please call Crisis Cleanup for access to volunteer organizations that can assist you at 844-965-1386.

Power Outages

Across Western North Carolina, approximately 4,200 customers remain without power, down from a peak of more than 1 million. Overall power outage numbers will fluctuate up and down as power crews temporarily take circuits or substations offline to make repairs and restore additional customers.

Road Closures

Some roads are closed because they are too damaged and dangerous to travel. Other roads still need to be reserved for essential traffic like utility vehicles, construction equipment and supply trucks. However, some parts of the area are open and ready to welcome visitors which is critical for the revival of Western North Carolina’s economy. If you are considering a visit to the area, consult DriveNC.gov for open roads and reach out to the community and businesses you want to visit to see if they are welcoming visitors back yet.

NCDOT currently has approximately 1,400 employees and 900 pieces of equipment working on thousands of damaged road sites.

Fatalities

Ninety-eight storm-related deaths have been confirmed in North Carolina by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner. This number is expected to rise over the coming days. The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will continue to confirm numbers twice daily. If you have an emergency or believe that someone is in danger, please call 911.

Volunteers and Donations

If you would like to donate to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, visit nc.gov/donate. Donations will help to support local nonprofits working on the ground.

For information on volunteer opportunities, please visit nc.gov/volunteernc.

Additional Assistance

There is no right or wrong way to feel in response to the trauma of a hurricane. If you have been impacted by the storm and need someone to talk to, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990. Help is also available to anyone, anytime in English or Spanish through a call, text or chat to 988. Learn more at 988Lifeline.org.

If you are seeking a representative from the North Carolina Joint Information Center, please email ncempio@ncdps.gov or call 919-825-2599.

For general information, access to resources, or answers to frequently asked questions, please visit ncdps.gov/helene.

If you are seeking information on resources for recovery help for a resident impacted from the storm, please email IArecovery@ncdps.gov.

