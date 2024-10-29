LegalSifter, Inc. Announces ABS Licensing Approval and Launch of LegalSifter Law

New Venture Opens the Door to Affordable Legal Services for Small and Mid-Market Businesses

The launch of LegalSifter Law as an ABS is a pivotal step in our mission to make legal services more affordable and simplify contract operations.” — Kevin Miller, CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LegalSifter, Inc., a leader in AI-powered contract operations, is excited to announce the establishment of LegalSifter Law, LLC, an Arizona licensed Alternative Business Structure (ABS) authorized to provide legal services. The addition of LegalSifter Law strengthens LegalSifter’s ability to combine AI-powered contract tools with expert legal services, offering small and mid-market businesses with the contract operations they cannot afford to build themselves.LegalSifter Law provides a full-service approach to contracts - from creation, review, and negotiation to organization and on-going management - at a lower cost and faster turnaround times than traditional law firms. By combining LegalSifter’s Contract Control Program with licensed attorneys, LegalSifter Law offers an affordable and flexible solution for managing contract operations. Whether businesses need full legal support or prefer AI tools like LegalSifter Review, LegalSifter Law helps keep contracts clear, compliant, and aligned with business goals.“The launch of LegalSifter Law as an ABS is a pivotal step in our mission to make legal services more affordable and simplify contract operations,“ said Kevin Miller, CEO of LegalSifter, Inc. “Through this innovative structure, we can offer a powerful combination of AI technology and human expertise to small and mid-sized organizations.”A unique differentiator of LegalSifter Law’s services is the Contract Control Program, a flexible, subscription-based solution that offers contract operations as a service. Clients can use LegalSifter’s AI-driven contract software and attorneys and paralegals when their business demands it, all for an affordable, predictable monthly fee.LegalSifter Law’s Core Services Include:Contract Creation: Customized contract templates curated by world renowned author and LegalSifter Chief Contract Officer, Ken Adams. Our templates are built to reduce risks and align with business objectives, providing clear and effective agreements from the start.Contract Review and Redlining: Thorough reviews and redlining to speed up negotiations, protect key interests and maintain compliance.Contract Organization: Data extraction and mapping of critical contract details—like renewal dates—to help meet obligations and deadlines without hassle.“Businesses shouldn’t roll the dice when it comes to contracts. With LegalSifter Law, we’re making high-quality, fast contract operations affordable and accessible, so organizations no longer have to choose between their budget and the protection of their agreements,” said Miller.For more information on LegalSifter Law, visit www.legalsifterlaw.com About LegalSifter, Inc.LegalSifter, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-powered contract operations dedicated to curing contract pain. The company leverages artificial intelligence, legal contract expertise, and people to deliver streamlined contract operations that improve the speed of business. LegalSifter’s flexible Contract Control Program offers AI-powered contract review, document and data management, and contract lifecycle solutions to help companies capture the full value of their contracts, manage costs and risks, and better deliver on expectations. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter has been serving clients and partners globally since 2013. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com About LegalSifter LawLegalSifter Law™, a subsidiary of LegalSifter, Inc., is an Arizona licensed Alternative Business Structure (ABS) authorized to provide legal services. LegalSifter Law combines AI-powered contract tools with the expertise of experienced attorneys to provide comprehensive contract operations support, including contract creation, review, redlining, negotiation, and organization. Tailored to meet the needs of mid-market businesses, LegalSifter Law delivers flexible, affordable solutions that improve the speed and quality of contract management. For more information, visit www.legalsifterlaw.com This press release contains legal information and not advice and does not create an attorney/client relationship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.