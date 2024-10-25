CFAS Hosts Women’s Leadership Symposium

Senior personnel from various commands offered over 148 years of cumulative military experience and personal insight into topics including mental health, mentorship and leadership development.

Cmdr. Mariah Rule, Chief Staff Officer at CFAS, was the lead coordinator and mistress of ceremonies for the event.



“I firmly believe that even natural leaders have to do a lot of inner work to become a great leader,” said Rule. “A solid foundation of understanding how you want to lead will guide how you think, feel and how you make decisions. These decisions produce action that drives results.”

The first day of the symposium began with a panel of senior female leaders offering their insight to address the development of leadership styles and skills, moderated by Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handling Shawneequa Joyner.

Members of the panel discussed how assertive and persuasive leadership styles are perceived in the workplace, and how to mitigate misconceptions of female leadership by keeping an open flow of communication between leadership and junior Sailors.

“I show up as the person I truly am,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Latisha Sewell. “Be the type of leader that you want to be even if people try to place labels on you.”

The event continued with topics such as sexual harassment in the workplace, maintaining a healthy work-life balance as a mother, women’s health, and harnessing your warrior wellness by utilizing mental and physical toughness techniques.

The day concluded with three mental health exercises that were recommended to alleviate stress. The exercises included listening to meditation music while blind folded, aromatherapy, and unprompted drawing.

The second day of the symposium focused on mentorship and how to be an effective “wingwoman”, which is defined as a woman who uplifts and guides other women personally and professionally.

Cmdr. Angelina Violante, Executive Officer at USS Green Bay (LPD 20), was a guest speaker who offered her own approach to actively being a wingwoman for Sailors.

“I really strive to maintain that supportive, open and empathetic attitude,” said Violante. “Wingwomen are there to guide, lead and set an example.”

To lead by example is how many other women are able to embody what it means to be an exceptional female leader.

Being a trailblazer as a female leader was nothing new for Rear Adm. Ryoko Azuma, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Director of Training, National Defense Academy of Japan, who spoke about “being first”. Throughout her career, Azuma paved the way for women as she became the first woman in 20 years to command a Japanese naval squadron.

“I don’t think about being a woman,” said Azuma. “I will concentrate my energy on fulfilling my duties as a commander.”

Azuma gave thorough insight into her backstory and provided Sailors the opportunity to ask questions pertaining to her experience as a woman of firsts.

“I want to devote myself to becoming a person who will inspire others,” said Azuma.

Mentorship was also highlighted as a focal point, emphasizing how impactful mentorship amongst men and women is.

A panel, composed of male senior leadership, gave greater insight of their experiences with female mentorship.

“I’ve been around female leaders, as a former Yeoman, my whole career,” said Command Master Chief Lance H. Burfict, assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11(CPR 11). I have been mentored by some of the top female leaders and have gotten to this point because they have poured in to me.”

The symposium then segued into speed mentorship where senior leadership had the opportunity to spend about two to five minutes to connect and share advice with sailors seeking mentorship.

Afterwards, Rule concluded the symposium with an appreciative acknowledgement of all who attended and participated in the women’s leadership symposium.

“I’m so impressed with the diverse turnout that we had every single day,” said Rule. “It speaks volumes to the leadership here, and how committed we are to leadership development and mentorship to our Sailors.”