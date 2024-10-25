General Counsel of the Navy Recognized for Port Chicago Sailor Exoneration Efforts

In the aftermath of the 1944 explosion at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine in California, white officers were granted leave while African-American Sailors were compelled to return to work. When 258 Sailors refused to handle ammunition, they were subsequently convicted in a summary and general courts-martial.

A comprehensive examination of both trials revealed significant legal errors in the proceedings that compromised the fairness of the trials, which include the defendants being improperly tried together despite conflicting interests and being denied a meaningful right to counsel. Additionally, the courts-martial took place before the Navy’s Court of Inquiry finalized its report on the explosion.

Following the Navy's review, Secretary Del Toro officially exonerated the remaining 256 defendants from the 1944 courts-martial. General Counsel Coffey led the legal review efforts and was honored with the “Port Chicago Exoneration Champion Award” from Contra Costa Justice for All for his instrumental contribution to the Sailors' exoneration.

General Counsel Coffey’s dedication and expertise were crucial in uncovering that the conduct of the Port Chicago courts-martial were fundamentally unfair and did not result in just outcomes for the defendants or the Navy. This decision demonstrates the Department of the Navy's commitment to correcting historical injustices and ensuring all service members are treated fairly and equitably.

If any family members of the defendants of the 1944 Port Chicago general and summary courts-martial would like to reach out to the Department of the Navy for future notifications on the topic or more information, please reach out to PortChicago@us.navy.mil, or 703-697-5342.