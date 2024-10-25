U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark Highlights Trade as Growth Engine at B20 Summit in Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil – Today, U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark concluded a U.S. Chamber business trip to São Paulo, Brazil for the Business 20 (B20) Summit, by calling on governments to focus on enabling more global trade to sustain economic growth.

“With B20 economies representing 85% of the world’s GDP, over 75% of world trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population, it is key that private sector expertise and inputs are reflected in G20 decision-making,” said Clark. “This year, the B20 is sending governments a strong message to focus on global trade as an engine of sustainable growth across all G20 countries and beyond.”

The B20 is the annual gathering of national business federations from the world’s top 20 economies and the business counterpart to the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit. While in São Paulo, Clark also met with Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, top global executives, and the leadership of AmCham Brazil and B20 host organization The Brazilian National Confederation of Industry (CNI), for discussions on deepening trade and investment, creating sustainable food systems, digital transformation, energy transition, and empowering female participation in the workforce and formal economy.

Clark continued, “We commend the leadership of Brazil —among our most important partners in the region— in uniting the global business community at this year’s B20, as well as in Brazil’s preparations for next year’s COP30. The U.S. Chamber looks forward to leading the B20 as of December 2025, and to driving the discussion around world economic growth and commercial development.”

CNI President Ricardo Alban said, “We are concluding this B20 cycle confident that the Brazilian private sector is capable of positively influencing global policies and contributing to initiatives that accelerate sustainable economic growth and promote the well-being of the population."