U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Tom Cole for Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Tom Cole to represent Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“As someone who served with Tom Cole in Congress, I have witnessed firsthand his love of Oklahoma and his commitment to fighting for small businesses,” said Rodney Davis, Senior Vice President for Government Affairs with the U.S. Chamber.  “The Chamber is proud to endorse him and know he will continue to champion pro-growth policies that unleash economic growth. We look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

“I am happy to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. During these challenging economic times for main street America, our businesses, especially small businesses, need all the support they can get,” said Rep. Cole. “I am fully committed to helping them flourish. I firmly believe that the driving force behind our economy is the American entrepreneurial spirit, not burdensome regulations from Washington. I will continue to champion the hardworking job creators in Oklahoma and across the county.” 

