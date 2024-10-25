U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Jay Obernolte for California’s 23rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Jay Obernolte to represent California’s Twenty-Third Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our endorsement of Congressman Jay Obernolte for California’s 23rd congressional district,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As a small business owner, Congressman Obernolte uniquely understands the issues facing California’s small businesses and how policies that keep taxes low and cut unnecessary red tape help businesses grow and create jobs. We need more commonsense leaders like Congressman Obernolte in Congress.”

"As one of the few small business owners in Congress, I know firsthand how small businesses form the backbone of our economy. I am proud to have earned the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for being an advocate for our local businesses and for fighting for the American Dream. I ran for office to ensure our children would have the same opportunities I had to start a business and create jobs in their communities, and I am working hard to give them that chance.”

