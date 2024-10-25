2024 ‘Fantastic Farmer’ Award Recognizes Glover Sheep and Meat Farm

Mark & Karen Rodgers of MKVT Farm in Glover, Vermont

A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund continues support for Vermont Agriculture and Heritage

October 25, 2024 | Montpelier, VT – Located in the heart of the Northeast Kingdom, and embracing the values of that region, lies MKVT Farm. The Glover farming operation, run by Mark and Karen Rodgers, was recently selected as the 2024 Vermont ‘Fantastic Farmer’. The farm selected for this recognition receives a $5000 grant from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund.

A Vermont ‘Fantastic Farmer’ recipient is recognized for the way in which they impact our lives, often going unnoticed. Hidden away in remote parts of Vermont and the depths of the local grocery or farm stand; maybe in our lunch, on top of our pancakes or in a slice of cheese on our sandwich, a Vermont farmer has touched our life today. A Vermont ‘Fantastic Farmer’ must also embrace stewardship of the land, management of resources, education and promotion of Vermont agriculture and farming to the public and fellow farmers.

Mark and Karen Rodgers are continuing the tradition of family farming on their Glover property. MKVT Farm is a Farm to Table business with a focus on pasture raised sheep, pigs, chickens (broilers and layers), and turkeys. MKVT Farm has recently garnered national attention with the introduction of Dutch Spotted Sheep into the US. The first Dutch Spotted sheep in the Western Hemisphere was born at MKVT Farm from embryos imported from the United Kingdom.

“It is very fulfilling to be recognized as a Vermont ‘Fantastic Farmer’ for doing what comes naturally to me,” said Mark Rodgers of MKVT Farm. “My job as a farmer is to convert photosynthesis into food for the population, to educate the public about the value of knowing their farmer and where their food and fiber comes from, as well as educating farmers and the public about our responsibility to treat and nurture our animals and our environment with respect. Ultimately my goal is to leave the world a better place when we have completed our journey as temporary stewards of our small part of the world. The generosity of the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund to support this program provides a unique incentive for farmers to apply for this award.”

The ‘Fantastic Farmer’ title is one of three annual award programs supported by the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund. Including the Vermont Barn Painting Project and the High-Quality Milk Awards, the mission of the Fund is to support farmer efforts to grow their business, cultivate, and deliver their products to the consumer, in a way that respects the heritage, culture, and stewardship that our farmers and farming community strive for every day.

In March, The Vermont Dairy Industry Association (VDIA), announced the 2023 Vermont High-Quality Milk Awards. The awards recognize the dairy farmers who produced Vermont's best quality milk in 2023. These farmers were recognized at the annual Vermont Dairy Producers Conference, held for the first time in-person since the beginning of the pandemic.

These awards were presented to:

1st $2,500 Howmars Farm The Gates Family Franklin 2nd $1,500 Essex Farm LLC The Essex Family Vergennes 3rd $1,000 Mark & Susan Rushton The Rushton Family Grafton

Also this summer, nine barns around the state received a fresh coat of paint through the Vermont Barn Painting Project. These barns were painted by their owners, who then received up to an $8,000 micro-grant from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund. This program reimburses barn owners for improving and preserving their barns and farm property for future generations and improve their roadside appeal across Vermont, for their local communities, visitors, and tourists.

“The goal of the A. Pizzagalli Family Fund is to support and reward Vermont’s hard working agricultural entrepreneurs, maintain the integrity of barns across the state, and preserve Vermont’s vistas for visitors and Vermonters alike,” said Lisa Pizzagalli. “The Pizzagalli family thanks our farmers for their hard work and looks forward to these programs benefitting more agricultural families in the coming years.”

“Congratulations to our farmers for all you do for Vermont. You feed us, take care of our land and animals, and give back to our communities. We are also grateful to have the support of the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund. These investments are making a difference to our farmers and Vermont,” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

The Vermont Barn Painting Project, with support from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund and partners, will continue the program next year and beyond. Any Vermont barn owner who may have interest in the program should visit the Vermont Barn Painting Project to learn more.