New Haven Barracks // Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5004029

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2024 @ 2121 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leland Rd., Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault in the Presence of a Child, Unlawful Restraint, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Skylar Allen

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/03/2024 at approximately 2121 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were notified of a domestic violence incident that occurred on the night of 09/02/2024 at a residence in Salisbury. Further investigation determined that Skylar Allen committed the offenses of aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint and criminal threatening. The incident occurred in the presence of a child. Allen surrendered himself to the State Police at the Williston Barracks where he was processed for fingerprints and photographs. At the request of the court, Allen was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County on 11/18/2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 @ 1230 Hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.