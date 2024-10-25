Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,179 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks // Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5004029

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

  

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2024  @ 2121 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leland Rd., Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault in the Presence of a Child, Unlawful Restraint, Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Skylar Allen

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

                                                                                                                                        

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/03/2024 at approximately 2121 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were notified of a domestic violence incident that occurred on the night of 09/02/2024 at a residence in Salisbury. Further investigation determined that Skylar Allen committed the offenses of aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint and criminal threatening. The incident occurred in the presence of a child. Allen surrendered himself to the State Police at the Williston Barracks where he was processed for fingerprints and photographs. At the request of the court, Allen was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County on 11/18/2024 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024  @ 1230 Hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks // Multiple Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more