$215 Million to Replace Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the award of $215.1 million in federal funding to support the replacement of the aging Livingston Avenue Rail Bridge spanning the Hudson River between the cities of Albany and Rensselaer. The funding was provided under the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program and will facilitate the ongoing project to replace the Civil War-era structure with a modern bridge that will improve passenger and freight rail service throughout the Empire Corridor and also provide a much-needed Hudson River crossing for pedestrians and cyclists. The federal grant was part of nearly $2.5 billion recently awarded by the FRA.

“New York State is making historic progress toward revitalizing our infrastructure to meet the demands of the 21st Century but getting it done requires a team effort,” Governor Hochul said. “I applaud the actions of our federal partners in providing this critically important funding, which will help ensure that train passengers – as well as pedestrians and cyclists – enjoy the benefits of a new, modern Livingston Avenue Bridge as quickly as possible.”

Replacement of the Livingston Avenue Bridge – which is a critical link for passenger rail service along the Empire Corridor – is a signature project exemplifying Governor Hochul’s commitment to investing in projects that reconnect communities, enhance quality of life and foster growth and economic opportunity for all New Yorkers. In addition to the federal grant, funding for the $634.8 million project is also being provided from the New York State Department of Transportation’s historic, $33 billion, five-year capital plan. Site preparation work began during the summer and major construction of the new structure is expected to begin in early 2025.

The project will construct a seven-span, lift-type bridge meeting modern standards for height, width and speeds. It will also be wider and designed to carry heavier freight train loads, as well as two passenger trains at the same time. The structure will also be able to handle taller rail cars, allowing for more freight, and will more reliably accommodate marine traffic on the Hudson River.

The original structure over the Hudson River opened in 1865 and its original piles were used in the construction of the current Livingston Avenue Bridge in 1901. The bridge, owned by CSX and leased to Amtrak, is nearing the end of its serviceable life and does not meet current standards related to load, speed, and height clearance; forcing passenger and freight trains operating over the bridge to abide by weight and speed restrictions. This also limits the types of carriages and freight that can traverse the span. As a result, the two-track bridge can be used only by one train at a time at maximum speeds of 15 mph, contributing to delays in the movement of freight and passengers throughout New York State. The current service across the bridge includes twelve Amtrak passenger trains and roughly two to six freight trains daily.

The new bridge will be constructed alongside the existing structure before shifting train traffic to the new bridge upon its completion, which is expected sometime in 2028. The current Livingston Avenue Bridge will remain in use until that time, thus limiting disruptions before being removed.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Livingston Avenue Bridge is a relic of the 19th century that has been causing hardships for rail passengers in New York State for far too long. I am grateful to all our federal partners for their assistance and support of this transformational project that will improve passenger and freight rail service throughout the corridor and will also provide new recreational opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists enjoying the beauty of the Capital Region.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “The Livingston Avenue Bridge provides the only viable passenger rail passage across the Hudson River, between Albany and Rensselaer, but it is approximately 125 years old and rests on piers from the Civil War-era and has deteriorated significantly, putting upstate passenger rail and rover traffic at risk. This whopping $215+ million in federal funding will help replace the bridge, improving service and reliability along the Empire Corridor, ensure river traffic flow, and provide a long desired pedestrian link as well. It’s a good day to have the Senate Majority Leader represent the Capital Region. This bridge is the key link that allows passenger travel between New York City and points west of Rensselaer, across Upstate, and north to Montreal. I’ve fought tirelessly to deliver the resources necessary to make this project possible, from fighting to increase funding for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law and then personally calling Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to secure this grant. I’m proud that the program is delivering BIG – the largest award in the history of the program – for the Capital Region and all of Upstate today.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Investing in infrastructure is critical to connect communities, boost our economy, and improve quality of life in New York. The Livingston Avenue Bridge is vital to transporting people and goods throughout Albany, Rensselaer, and beyond, and its revitalization is greatly needed. I’m proud to have helped secure this funding, and I will continue fighting to bring federal dollars to New York to improve our state’s infrastructure.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “The Livingston Avenue Bridge is a vital point of connection between Albany and Rensselaer and makes up the only Upstate New York passenger rail crossing over the Hudson. This Civil War-era rail bridge has long been in need of replacement to meet the needs of our community. Now, at long last, this funding will help pave the way for groundbreaking improvements that will bolster rail service and reliability, and offer safe and easy access for pedestrians. I’m proud to have played a role in pushing for this vital funding to our region, and am grateful to Governor Hochul and all those whose efforts have driven this groundbreaking project forward.”

