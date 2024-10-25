Attorney General Hilgers’ Statement in Response to Appointment of New Chief Justice
“We commend the selection of Justice Jeffrey Funke to serve as Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court and congratulate him on his appointment. He has been an esteemed public servant for many years and will provide reliable leadership for the Court in its vital duties to our State.
We would also like to express our gratitude for the many years of service given by Chief Justice Michael Heavican to the State of Nebraska and wish him a fulfilling next chapter upon retirement.”
