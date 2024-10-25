Air Taxi Market Takes Off, Projected to Reach $6.63 Billion Globally by 2030 with 26.2% CAGR | Allied Market Research

Air Taxi Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global air taxi market is estimated to reach $817.50 million by 2021, and is expected to grow $6.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2021 to 2030. 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝, "𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜), 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐎𝐧𝐞, 𝐓𝐰𝐨, 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐱): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎."🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6222 Air taxi is a type of aircraft which is well organized in operations and is intended for shorter distance to travel. The concept of air taxi was first introduced way back in 2001 by NASA and aerospace industry study on the potential Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and rise of light-jet aircraft manufacturing in the U.S. Later with the increased number of vehicles running on the road followed by the increased traffic congestion, the demand for better and efficient transportation system has increased; thereby, increasing the demand for air taxi across the globe. Furthermore, various companies in aviation and transportation industry collaborated for the development of air taxi to be implemented across the globe which has fueled the air taxi industry thereby proving a growth factor for the air taxi market.Increase in government initiatives and rise in investments by the top players in the aviation industry boost the growth of the global air taxi market . Moreover, increase in development and innovations further fuels the market growth. In addition, positive impact of developments carried out by numerous startups and top players increase the adoption and growth of the air taxies across the globe.A good quality ride provides comfort to the passengers, minimizes the travel time, and reduces passenger fatigue on long journeys thereby increasing the air taxi outlook among customers. Air taxi is responsible for quality of rides and is efficient in travelling to a specific distance without facing any traffic on the roads. With increased demand for alternative means of transport across the globe, the demand for air taxis has increased, which in turn boost the growth of the global air taxi market.Air taxi will be more effective and powerful than other transportation systems as it is a new technology and with wider upgradation in the aviation industry the air taxi market is expected to see a significant growth in the near future.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-taxi-market/purchase-options 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 :-Airbus S.A.S.,Beechcraft Corporation (subsidiary of Textron Aviation),Boeing,Dassault Systèmes,Embraer,EHANG,Hyundai,Lilium,Volocopter GmbH,Uber Technologies.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on propulsion, the electric segment is expected to account for the highest share in the global air taxi market, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share in 2021, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would grow at the largest CAGR of 30.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the increased performance of the vehicle and reduced weight of the vehicle with electric propulsion. The report also analyzes segments including parallel hybrid, turboshaft, and turboelectric.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on aircraft type, the multicopter segment is estimated to contribute to more than two-fifths of the total market share of the global air taxi market in 2021, and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the quadcopters segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 30.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to due to its push and pull propulsion along with the speed and passenger carrying capacity.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6222 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Based on region, North America would hold the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global air taxi market , and is expected to continue to dominate by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the increased adoption of latest technology within the region. 