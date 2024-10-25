Boston Parks Department Announces Request for Proposals for the Boston Common Concession Pavilion

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a qualified vendor to manage the daily operations and maintenance of the Boston Common Concession Pavilion. This opportunity invites businesses to operate a key public amenity in the heart of America’s oldest park.

The Boston Common Concessions Pavillion is located in the heart of the Boston Common.

Located centrally within Boston Common, the Concession Pavilion offers a unique space to provide food and beverage services to residents and visitors alike in an iconic location. The selected vendor will play a critical role in enhancing the visitor experience through quality refreshments and exceptional service, while also maintaining the Pavilion and adjacent patio areas.

Interested vendors can access the full RFP and submission instructions through the City of Boston’s Supplier Portal at boston.gov/bids. Proposals must be received by November 14, 2024, at 12:00 p.m.

For more information please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505 or at parks@boston.gov.