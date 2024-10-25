Council Backs Pregnant Patients and Healthcare Workers

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution standing in solidarity with pregnant patients and medical professionals in Texas.

The first week of October 2024 was marked with rulings in both Texas and Georgia limiting not only reproductive freedoms in the United States, but the ability for pregnant patients to receive medical care during an emergency, and limit doctors from providing that care.

On October 7th, the United States Supreme court upheld a Texas Supreme Court ruling in Zurawski v. Texas, a case involving two doctors and twenty women who were denied medically life-saving care during pregnancy complications.

This specific care is standard medical treatment for serious complications, as a way to prevent sepsis, organ failure and other major problems, and in some cases death of the pregnant patient.

The resolution filed by Councilor Coletta Zapata states that, “The recent decision of the nation’s highest court sets an extremely dangerous precedent in post-Roe America where women suffer significant physical short-term, and in some cases, life-long impairment or worse their lives are threatened due to denial of care.”

The resolution goes on to say, “The ruling provides no medical framework for decision making or legal reassurances for doctors who could potentially face criminal or civil penalties for upholding their Hippocratic Oath to care for patients in need. Doctors have said this law is dangerous in its ambiguity.”

The named plaintiff, Amanda Zurawski, was eighteen weeks pregnant when she learned she had preterm prelabor rupture of membranes. Despite the condition posing a threat to her life, doctors refused to provide necessary care. Amanda was admitted to the ICU for three days due to sepsis. Zurawski survived, however, the infection has made it difficult for her and her husband to conceive again.

The Biden administration urged the U.S Supreme Court Justices to throw out the lower courts order, arguing that Medicare-funded hospitals are federally obligated to perform emergency terminations if the health of the mother is at risk. Despite their best efforts, the justices declined their appeal.

The Council stands in solidarity with pregnant patients and medical professionals in Texas and any state under restrictive laws that limit their ability to access deeply personal, and sometimes necessary medical care.