Weekly Roundup: October 18-24, 2024

Posted by Benjamin Pedersen, Charu Chandrasekhar, and Anna Moody, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Posted by Doron Levit (University of Washington), Philip Bond (University of Washington), on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Posted by Linda Pappas, Perla Cuevas, and Olivia Wright, Pay Governance LLC, on Thursday, October 24, 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.