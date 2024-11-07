Dr. Sulagna Misra Expands Women’s Health Services to Address Menopausal Symptoms and Vaginal Health

Misra Wellness

Dr. Sulagna Misra, MD, BCMAS, Founding Physician at Misra Wellness®, is pleased to announce the expansion of her medical practice.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sulagna Misra, MD, BCMAS, Founding Physician at Misra Wellness https://www.misrawellness.com/ ), is pleased to announce the expansion of her medical practice to include specialized services for women experiencing menopause and related vaginal health concerns.With a deep understanding of menopause’s impact on overall well-being, Dr. Misra offers comprehensive care tailored to both common menopausal symptoms and pre-existing vaginal health issues.Menopause is a natural phase in a woman’s life that introduces various physical and emotional changes. Symptoms such as vaginal dryness, insomnia, anxiety, brain fog, weight gain, and hot flashes can drastically reduce a woman’s quality of life.Many women may also struggle with pre-existing conditions like recurrent UTIs, pain with sex, and low libido. These issues often worsen due to the hormonal changes of menopause, creating complex health challenges that require personalized medical attention.“Menopause is more than just hot flashes and mood swings,” says Dr. Misra. “It impacts every aspect of a woman’s physical and emotional health. My goal is to provide holistic, patient-centered care that addresses everything from sexual health to vaginal discomfort, helping women manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life during this transition.”Expanded Women’s Health Services: https://www.misrawellness.com/mens-health Dr. Misra’s new offerings include treatments and support for the following menopausal and vaginal health symptoms:Common Menopausal Symptoms:Vaginal dryness, itching, and burningPain with intercourse due to loss of elasticity and thinning genital tissuesHot flashes and night sweatsSleep disruption and brain fogMood swings, weight gain, and headachesInsomniaVaginal and Sexual Health Concerns:Recurrent UTIsPain with sexLow libidoVaginal itching, dryness, and discomfortLayered Care for Complex CasesDr. Misra’s approach is designed to address both new menopausal symptoms and pre-existing vaginal health concerns, ensuring a well-rounded strategy for improving women’s overall health and well-being.“I believe in treating the whole woman, not just her symptoms,” Dr. Misra explains. “These new services are tailored to provide complete, compassionate care that supports women through all stages of their health journey.”Women experiencing menopause or vaginal health concerns are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Dr. Misra to explore individualized treatment options. Committed to delivering compassionate, evidence-based care, Dr. Misra is dedicated to helping women regain control of their health and well-being.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.misrawellness.com/ About Dr. Sulagna MisraDr. Sulagna Misra, MD, BCMAS, is the Founding Physician at Misra Wellness, a Direct Primary Care (DPC) medical practice specializing in weight loss, men's health, integrative medicine, primary care, and aesthetic medicine. With certifications in Integrated Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Aesthetic Medicine, Dr. Misra offers comprehensive medical and aesthetic services. Raised in New York City, she practiced at Mount Sinai Hospital before transitioning to serve as an Integrative Medicine practitioner and Laboratory Director in Midtown Manhattan. Now based in Los Angeles, California, Dr. Misra is passionate about patient advocacy, bringing the doctor and patient relationship back to the center of the healthcare model, and reinstituting both the terms health and care in healthcare. She advocates for price transparency and provides personalized consultations, emphasizing patient education and continuous communication, guided by the tagline "Feel, Heal, Reveal," to support patients on their journey towards optimal health and wellness.

