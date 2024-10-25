Traction Control System Market on the Rise: Enhanced Safety Demand Drives Growth Forecast, (2018 - 2025) | Says AMR

Traction Control System Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global traction control system market accounted size for $27.59 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $44.14 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5244 Traction control system is a method used in vehicles to stop the drive wheels from spinning. The drive wheels are the wheels that are powered by the motor. Traction control serves two main purposeshelp the driver to not lose control and reduce unnecessary tire wear. The system is designed to control the wheel slip rate by adjusting the motor torque directly and through reasonable correction to the target wheel speed.The rise in demand for safety features, rapid technological advancements, and increasing global safety protocols for vehicle safety are the major drivers of the global traction control system market. However, expensive integration of technology and high maintenance cost along with high safety standard ratings hamper the market growth. On the contrary, expansion in the untapped market of developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.The global traction control system market is segmented on the basis of type, installation, component, vehicle type, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into mechanical linkage and electric linkage. The mechanical linkage segment held the largest share , contributing about two-thirds of the total market share in 2017. However, the electrical linkage segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/traction-control-system-market/purchase-options 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓Among types, the mechanical linkage segment accounted for the largest market share of more than two-thirds of the total share in 2017. However, the electrical linkage would grab the largest share through 2025 and grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. To meet the upcoming emission regulations/norms, the automobile manufacturers are reducing the overall weight of the vehicles by replacing the mechanical linkages of systems by electrical components. Therefore, the electronic linkage accounts to have the major share during the forecast period.𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓Based on vehicle type, the ICE (passenger cars & commercial vehicles) vehicles segment was the largest in 2017, capturing around 97% of the market share and would maintain its dominance through 2025. With increase in purchasing power of consumers, infrastructure development, and ease of finance, there has been a higher demand for passengers and LCV in developed and developing countries. However, the electric vehicles [battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)] segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to the high-end functions and extended range offered by the vehicles.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2017, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the market share and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. The government support for automotive industry, upcoming emission regulations, rapid industrialization, increase in demand for electric vehicles, and focus on developing newer products in the region. However, the market in LAMEA would achieve the fastest growth of 13.1% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5244 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden), ZF TRW (U.S.), WABCO (Belgium), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), ADVICS Co., Ltd (Japan), and Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (U.S.).𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden), ZF TRW (U.S.), WABCO (Belgium), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), ADVICS Co., Ltd (Japan), and Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (U.S.).

