Prime Minister Robert Golob concludes his visit to the United States

SLOVENIA, October 23 - Following yesterday's working visit to President Biden and a dinner hosted by the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the United States together with representatives of various organisations, Prime Minister Robert Golob and Tina Gaber visited an animal shelter and attended a luncheon hosted by Dave J. Lane, former Ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations during the Obama's term. Tina Gaber had a separate programme focusing on international humanitarian programmes. Together with the Prime Minister, she attended a dinner hosted by the Slovenian Ambassador to the United States in honour of the Prime Minister's visit yesterday and a luncheon hosted by Dave J. Lane today. The luncheon was attended, among others, by José Andrés, a great humanitarian and chef who has received numerous awards for his humanitarian work. He is a professor at and the founder of the Global Food Institute at the George Washington University and the founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organisation that provides food to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises. A representative of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) presented the Partnership for a Lead-Free Future, a global initiative that has also been joined by Slovenia. The partnership aims to eliminate childhood lead poisoning in low- and middle-income countries.

At the reception of the Slovenian delegation by President Biden, Tina Gaber received a special invitation to visit the White House, including the rooms closed to the public. She had the great honour of visiting the Oval Office, where President Biden carefully keeps the objects and photographs of great personal value to him. She also visited the Human Rescue Alliance, a shelter for abandoned animals that has been working to protect animals for more than 150 years. She was welcomed by Kate Meghji, Chief Operating Officer, who gave her a tour of the shelter and explained the activities they carry out to ensure that abandoned animals receive proper veterinary and other care before they find a new home.

Prime Minister Golob is returning to Slovenia today with his delegation.