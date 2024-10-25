Peter Pogačar: The payment system reform is just the first step towards an effective public sector

SLOVENIA, October 25 - This marks the most significant reform in this area over the past 15 years.

The main changes include gradual pay increases, adjustments in advancement procedures, and measures to make the public sector more attractive to job seekers. As Peter Pogačar, Director General of the Public Sector Directorate at the Ministry of Public Administration and a member of the government negotiating team, highlighted in the latest episode of the GOVSI podcast, it is also crucial that no one in the public sector will receive a base salary below the minimum wage.

"Our goal is a modern and efficient public sector, a modern and effective service for residents. While orderly pay is undoubtedly an important step," Pogačar emphasizes, "this is only the first in a series of many steps ahead."

