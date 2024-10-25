Minister Senzo Mchunu: Official signing of KZN Cooperation Agreement and Launch of the KZN Safer Festive Season Campaign

Let me acknowledge:

1. It is a great honour to address you today at this pivotal moment as we formalise the Cooperation Agreement between the SAPS, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, and the eThekwini Metro. This agreement symbolises a united front against crime, a commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all South Africans, as enshrined in our Constitution. Our Constitutional mandate is clear: we must create an environment where every citizen can live free from fear and exercise their freedoms in safety.

2. The release of the crime statistics a few months ago is a reminder of the challenges we face. KwaZulu-Natal contributes significantly to crime nationally, accounting for a considerable portion of the reported incidents. KZN contributes 16,8% and ranks third nationally when it comes to the 17 community-reported serious crimes. For contact crimes, that is murder, rape and the like, the province ranks second, contributing 17,9% nationally to the statistics. Nationally, KZN accounts for 23.5% of all murders recorded in the first financial year, with Inanda, Umlazi, Ntuzuma, and KwaMashu being among the top stations for these tragic statistics.

3. It is concerning that the eThekwini Metro alone accounts for 42% of all crimes reported in the province. The eThekwini District is a focal point, with six of the top 30 police stations where the 17 community-reported serious crimes occur—these include Inanda, Phoenix, Umlazi,. Umgungundlovu is the second district with the highest number of contributions to various crimes – for example, 10,5% in contact crimes and 11,1% in property crimes. King Cetshwayo follows as the third district, accounting for 9% in contact crimes and 8,3% in property crimes.

4. While we acknowledge these challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to turn the tide. The Government of National Unity has prioritised creating a safer environment for all citizens because we recognise that economic stability is intrinsically linked to security. High crime rates pose a serious threat to KZN's economic prospects, deterring investment and stifling the growth that this province is capable of achieving. We cannot allow crime to jeopardise our vision for a prosperous and safe KZN.

5. There are certain areas that demand our immediate attention, which we may refer to as "hotspots." These include eThekwini, Musi, Onyango, Newcastle, Richards Bay, Empangeni, Pietermaritzburg, iXopo, and Bulwer. By identifying these hotspots, we aim to focus our resources where they are most needed. Enhanced collaboration between the three spheres of government will ensure the effective use of resources, improved policing, and a stronger fight against crime in these areas.

6. We are in an era where the pooling of resources and the integration of technology can significantly improve our efforts. It is crucial that we leverage these tools for smarter and more effective policing. However, technology and resources alone cannot win this battle. We need the active involvement of our communities. I urge all citizens to join hands with the police, to report crime, and to be vigilant in their neighbourhoods. Together, we can create an environment where crime has no place to thrive.

7. As we enter the festive season, a time when families and friends come together, we know that criminals too are making their plans. But let me assure you: the SAPS will be ready. The signing of this Cooperation Agreement marks the beginning of an intensified effort to ensure a safer festive season for all. It is our responsibility to ensure that both our citizens and visitors can enjoy the beauty of KZN without fear. The safety of tourists is also crucial, as tourism is a vital part of our economy, especially during this time of year.

8. Throughout the festive season, you will see increased police and law enforcement visibility across the province and the country. We will have more boots on the ground, conducting operations to counter serious and violent crimes, ensuring that citizens, businesses, and tourists feel safe and protected during this time of rest, relaxation, and celebration.

9. We encourage all South Africans to enjoy the festive season responsibly. Do not drink and drive. Refrain from possessing illegal substances, firearms, or ammunition. Let us make this a time of joy and unity, not one of tragedy and loss. We appeal to the men of this country to protect our women and children during this time—and always—not harm them.

10. To our dedicated law enforcement officers, I want to express my deepest gratitude for your tireless service. You stand on the front lines of our fight against crime, and your work is invaluable. I urge each of you to continue serving with honesty and integrity. Use your weapons responsibly when necessary, but always with the safety of our citizens as your ultimate priority. Do not negotiate with criminals—your mandate is to uphold the law and protect the lives and rights of every South African.

11. As we embark on this journey together, I am confident that this partnership between the SAPS, the provincial government, and the eThekwini Metro will yield positive results. It is only through such collaboration that we can build a safer and more prosperous KwaZulu-Natal. Let us make this festive season not only safe but also a time of joy, unity, and peace for all.

Thank you, and may we move forward with strength and determination in our shared mission to ensure a safer KZN.