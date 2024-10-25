Upper Snake Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Nov. 19
Upper Snake Winter Feeding
Advisory Committee Meeting
Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024- 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM MST
Address: 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
Members of the Upper Snake Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet to assist Fish and Game with the assessment of winter conditions and make recommendations about winter feeding based on local conditions. The committee is made up of five local citizens who monitor winter conditions and make recommendations to Fish and Game staff about feeding big game.
Committee members meet several times each winter as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution and landscape conditions. Committee members also serve as sounding boards for citizens in their communities and communicate with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis.
Members of the public are invited to the meeting and welcome to attend.
Agenda:
- Introductions and business
- Review of 2023-2024 winter
- Depredations update
- Brucellosis update
- Check station results
- Regional hay inventory
- Winter conditions reporting
- Current snow conditions
- Adjourn
Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.
