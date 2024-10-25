$25 Million in Funding for Volunteer Fire Service

Governor Kathy Hochul today awarded $25 million in New York State funding to improve facilities and response capabilities for agencies comprised of volunteer firefighters. This funding, provided by the State of New York through the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, is being awarded to 88 entities across the State of New York, through the Volunteer Fire Infrastructure & Response Equipment Grant Program. The State funding for this initiative is divided into two tracks of eligible projects to maximize the benefits of the program, facility improvement projects or equipment purchase projects.

“Volunteer firefighters exemplify the best of public servants, and an investment in them is an investment in the safety of the communities they serve,” Governor Hochul said. “These grants will give volunteer firefighters the resources they need to continue protecting New Yorkers; support befitting of their professionalism and the invaluable weight of their efforts.”

Across the State, many volunteer fire departments are struggling to maintain their facilities and the equipment that keeps New Yorkers safe. This program will assist in ensuring that fire stations and fire training facilities within New York State are safe, structurally sound, meet current building codes and regulations, and support or promote effective and safe firefighting practices.

The Volunteer Fire Infrastructure & Response Equipment (V-FIRE) Grant Program supports volunteer firefighter safety and health and wellness by providing adequate and up-to-date equipment to include personal protective equipment (PPE), decontamination equipment and supplies and effective exhaust removal systems.

Additionally, the V-FIRE Grant Program will support the consolidation of fire service resources through regionalization efforts to expand above and beyond jurisdictional boundaries to further enhance local, county and statewide response efforts.

Allowable costs include construction of new, or renovation of existing fire stations, classrooms, meeting spaces or training centers as well as the installation of exhaust and decontamination systems, or the purchase of equipment such as firefighter Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), PPE washers and dryers and firefighter rehabilitation equipment.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Our volunteer firefighters put their lives on the line every time they suit up to help others in need. Through the V-FIRE Grant Program, we are working to ensure they have the resources they need to do their work safely and effectively. We thank our volunteers for their service and are grateful for the work they do to keep their communities safe.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “I championed the V-FIRE grant program to address a critical need—volunteer firehouses across New York State are struggling to afford the equipment and infrastructure upgrades they need to best serve our communities and protect themselves on the job. These grants are more than a boost; they’re a lifeline, making many of these vital capital upgrades possible that would otherwise be out of reach. I’m thrilled that the first round of funding is officially going out the door, and I’m committed to fighting for more next year to ensure this support reaches more firehouses statewide, especially here in the Hudson Valley.”

Applications from volunteer fire departments were evaluated and scored competitively by a team of civil servants at the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services using a multi-tiered listing of criteria. The scoring process not only evaluated the timeliness and completeness of applications, but also a number of other factors including the department’s annual operating budget. Those with smaller annual operating budgets were given priority.

The full list of awardees can be found on the DHSES website.

