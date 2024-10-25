Governor Ivey Announces Alabama Deploying Additional Soldiers to Southern Border

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced Alabama is deploying an additional 125 soldiers to the Southern Border.

“Over the last four years, securing the Southern Border has not been a priority for the Biden-Harris Administration, creating devastating consequences for every state. Let me assure you Alabama will continue doing all we can to support the mission of securing our Border,” said Governor Ivey. “These 125 Alabama soldiers will support Customs and Border Protection operations, and I thank them, as well as their families, for their tremendous service to our country.”

The 125 soldiers are out of the 152nd Military Police Company headquartered in Hartselle, Alabama. Their mission duration is approximately 400 days. Currently at the Southern Border, Alabama has 269 soldiers from the Mobile-headquartered 226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the 158th Surface Maintenance Company headquartered in Tallassee. These two companies will begin the process of returning from the mission in phases.

Governor Ivey has a strong record of supporting the mission at the Southern Border. She has overseen the deployment of over 500 Alabama National Guard soldiers, as well as equipment, to the Border. The governor continues committing to the people of Alabama and the nation that Alabama stands ready to secure the Southern Border.

