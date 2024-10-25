Submit Release
Customer Notice: IowaWORKS Burlington Currently Experiencing Internet and Phone Outage

Customer Notice: The IowaWORKS Burlington Office is currently experiencing an internet and phone systems outage. We are currently working with the vendor to restore systems as soon as possible. Customers can still visit the office in person to receive services, or visit https://iowaworks.gov/ for additional virtual services.

