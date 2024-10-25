Country Artist - Mason Horne - Releases New Single "Country's Close Enough"

"Country's Close Enough" Mason Horne Mason Horne

Single Available Now on All Streaming Platforms

This song was inspired by my uncle, who passed away about a year ago. He told me that he hoped his dogs could run in heaven, so I wanted to write something that every country boy could listen to.” — Mason Horne, Country Artist

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country artist and songwriter Mason Horne releases his new single “Country’s Close Enough” on Hollow Point Records, available now on all streaming platforms. The single that premiered yesterday via All Country News is described as a "heartfelt tribute to his late uncle’s country lifestyle, that takes listeners on a journey through rural America, filled with personal touches that reflect Horne’s Southern roots and love of traditional country music."The track, written by Horne and produced by Chris Utley and Horne, is a bona fide country song that pays homage to a simple country lifestyle. Horne explains he was inspired to write this song in memory of his uncle."This song was inspired by my uncle Joey, who passed away about a year ago,” said Mason Horne. “He told me that he hoped his dogs could run in heaven, so I wanted to write something that every country boy could listen to after a long day while drinking a beer."Horne has rapidly amassed a growing fanbase, reaching 30+ million global streams, 150k social media followers and 180,000 monthly listeners and climbing.Horne has enjoyed success with his singles on Hollow Point Records, “Jäger and Luck” and “Ring In The Drawer," landing on Spotify's New Music Nashville and Fresh Finds playlists. Since then, he’s released popular singles like “Good in Goodbye,” “Good Time,” “Lonely Peace," “Pain Swims,” and his viral TikTok hit “Take Me Back.” Horne released his debut EP The Only Thing in 2021 and is back to his roots of making undeniably good music.Horne, hailing from Jefferson, SC, brings a youthful yet timeless voice to country music. Inspired by his Carolina roots, and love of traditional country music, he picked up his first guitar at the early age of 5-years-old and began writing songs at the age of 10. He quickly grabbed the attention of Nashville's top songwriters including Rhett Akins, Randy Montana, Heath Sanders, Elvie Shane, Marcus Hummon, John Byron, Justin Wilson, James Slater and Danny Myrick to name a few.In addition, Horne has opened for such acts as Riley Green, Larry Fleet, Colt Ford, Sam Hunt, Jon Langston, Chase Matthew and Elvie Shane. He continues to write and record his own brand of country music with no signs of slowing down in 2025.“Country’s Close Enough” is available now on all streaming platforms. Be sure to catch all video releases on his Official YouTube Channel.For more information, visit Hollow Point Music website or follow Mason Horne on TikTok at @MasonHorneMusic.Website: www.hollowpointmusic.com/mason-horne Stream Song: https://masonhorne.lnk.to/CountrysCloseEnough

