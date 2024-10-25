North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $502,493 or $0.20 per share, and net earnings for nine months of $2,186,955 or $0.85 per share, for the periods ending September 30, 2024.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT

Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com .

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 12900 PRESTON ROAD DALLAS, TEXAS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 Income Statement 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest Income 19,690,721 16,080,200 57,809,406 45,415,030 Interest Expense 11,417,563 8,497,071 32,759,175 19,553,246 Net Interest Income 8,273,158 7,583,129 25,050,231 25,861,784 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 (440,000 ) (450,000 ) Noninterest Income 1,546,280 1,947,351 4,384,215 4,659,259 Noninterest Expenses (9,302,724 ) (8,767,533 ) (26,524,077 ) (25,989,503 ) Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 516,714 762,947 2,470,369 4,081,540 Income Tax (14,221 ) (95,021 ) (258,414 ) (679,355 ) Income Tax Prior Period (25,000 ) 0 (25,000 ) 0 Net Income 502,493 667,926 2,186,955 3,402,185 Earnings per Share 0.20 0.26 0.85 1.32 Nine Month Average As of September 30 Ended September 30 Balance Sheet 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Assets 1,867,355,555 1,728,752,439 1,819,265,389 1,697,914,626 Total Loans 1,211,656,001 1,133,317,827 1,206,729,021 1,057,729,435 Deposits 1,543,618,454 1,468,335,323 1,503,472,762 1,472,027,210 Stockholders' Equity 170,479,567 160,495,368 166,294,611 160,534,861 (Prepared internally without review by our independent accountants)

Media Contact:

Brian C. Jensen

972-716-7124

brian.jensen@ndbt.com



