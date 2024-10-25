Submit Release
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $502,493 or $0.20 per share, and net earnings for nine months of $2,186,955 or $0.85 per share, for the periods ending September 30, 2024.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
               
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30   September 30
Income Statement 2024   2023   2024   2023
               
Interest Income 19,690,721     16,080,200     57,809,406     45,415,030  
Interest Expense 11,417,563     8,497,071     32,759,175     19,553,246  
Net Interest Income 8,273,158     7,583,129     25,050,231     25,861,784  
               
Provision for Loan Losses 0     0     (440,000 )   (450,000 )
Noninterest Income 1,546,280     1,947,351     4,384,215     4,659,259  
Noninterest Expenses (9,302,724 )   (8,767,533 )   (26,524,077 )   (25,989,503 )
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 516,714     762,947     2,470,369     4,081,540  
               
Income Tax (14,221 )   (95,021 )   (258,414 )   (679,355 )
Income Tax Prior Period (25,000 )   0     (25,000 )   0  
Net Income 502,493     667,926     2,186,955     3,402,185  
               
Earnings per Share 0.20     0.26     0.85     1.32  
               
          Nine Month Average
  As of September 30   Ended September 30
Balance Sheet 2024   2023   2024   2023
               
Total Assets 1,867,355,555     1,728,752,439     1,819,265,389     1,697,914,626  
Total Loans 1,211,656,001     1,133,317,827     1,206,729,021     1,057,729,435  
Deposits 1,543,618,454     1,468,335,323     1,503,472,762     1,472,027,210  
Stockholders' Equity 170,479,567     160,495,368     166,294,611     160,534,861  
               
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)
               

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


